HBO is cutting all ties with Louis C.K.

HBO has cut ties with Louis C.K. in the wake of an explosive New York Times article accusing the comedian of sexual misconduct.

C.K.’s past projects with HBO, including the short-lived series Lucky Louie, along with comedy specials One Night Stand, Shameless, and Oh My God, were removed from the network’s on-demand services as of Thursday afternoon. Additionally, he’s been dropped from HBO’s forthcoming Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Programs. In a statement, HBO said

Meanwhile, FX says its relationship with C.K. is “under review.” C.K enjoys a lucrative overall deal with the network and has creator credits currently for five series, including his award-winning Louie. “We are obviously very troubled by the allegations about Louis C.K. published in The New York Times today,” FX said in a statement. “The network has received no allegations of misconduct by Louis C.K. related to any of our 5 shows produced together over the past 8 years. FX Networks and FXP take all necessary actions to protect our employees and thoroughly investigate any allegations of misconduct within our workplace. That said, the matter is currently under review.”

The premiere of Louis C.K.’s new movie, I Love You, Daddy, set for Thursday evening was also canceled. The studio behind the film’s release, The Orchard, said it was “giving careful consideration to the timing and release of the film and continuing to review the situation.”