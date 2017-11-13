HBO looking to start production on Deadwood movie next year

The much anticipated Deadwood movie continues to inch closer and closer to reality. Back in April, series star Ian McShane confirmed the script had been delivered to HBO and now, it appears the project is ready for production. According to TVLine, network executives are eyeing a Fall 2018 start date.

Although the report is careful to note that the film hasn’t officially received a green light, it’s unlikely HBO would’ve moved this far along without intending to complete the revival. Moreover, network executive Casey Bloys has been effusive with his praise of the script.

“The one thing that I was concerned about was I wanted a script that would stand on its own [for Deadwood fans and non-fans],” Bloys said at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. “[Series creator] David [Milch] totally delivered on that. I think it’s a terrific script. If we can do it on a budget that makes sense for us, and if we can get the cast together, we’re inclined to do it.”

Besides, when McShane revealed series creator David Milch had submitted the script, the actor also hinted that the series cast would “all love to do it.” Among those who are likely involved is Ray Donovan actress Paula Malcomson, who played Trixie the Whore. In September, she revealed the revival is a “big Valentine to Trixie and [McShane’s character] Al [Swearengen].”

Malcolmson also seemed confident about the reunion, stating, “I really think it will happen [this time]. And I would never say that. I’m usually the most cynical about these things.”

Deadwood fans have reason to be skeptical after being burned in the past, but it seems like there’s finally some reason for optimism.