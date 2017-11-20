Here’s the plot synopsis for Quentin Tarantino’s new, Charles Manson-inspired film

Late last week, Sony announced its acquisition of the new Quentin Tarantino film. Now, as the script begins to circulate around the studio, Vanity Fair has posted a preliminary plot synopsis.

“Set in Los Angeles in the summer of 1969, Tarantino’s upcoming movie focuses on a male TV actor who’s had one hit series and his looking for a way to get into the film business. His sidekick — who’s also his stunt double — is looking for the same thing. The horrific murder of Sharon Tate and four of her friends by Charles Manson’s cult of followers serves as a backdrop to the main story.”

Tarantino is said to be courting Margot Robbie to play the role of Tate. Tarantino alumni Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt are also being circled for roles, as is Tom Cruise.

Sony hopes to begin production on the film by the middle of next year, working off of a budget of around $100 million.

The film will be Tarantino’s penultimate project, as he previously announced plans to retire following the completion of his 10th film. It’s also his first production not involving Miramax or The Weinstein Company. Deadline reports that Tarantino originally intended to make the film with his longtime collaborator Harvey Weinstein, but was forced to scrap those plans after allegations of Weinstein’s sexual misconduct surfaced.