J.J. Abrams and Ben Affleck turned Jimmy Kimmel’s childhood comic book into a superhero movie: Watch

Like any true geek, I made my first comic book when I was 10. It was, in retrospect, a trainwreck of abysmal proportions, filled with characters that either had ridiculous power sets or were pure knockoffs of mainstream heroes. I can’t imagine my embarrassment if anyone were to find it today, but Jimmy Kimmel got to live out the best case scenario of my worst nightmare on last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The show was in celebration of the host’s 50th birthday, and guest Ben Affleck brought him one hell of a gift. He and megastar director J.J. Abrams had gotten their hands on a copy of Kimmel’s own prepubescent comic creation, The Terrific Ten, and turned it into a big-budget superhero blockbuster. Affleck himself starred as Muscle Man, Billy Crudup played Color Kid, Zach Galifianakis wore the feathers of Super Duck, Jennifer Aniston took the only female role (Laser Lass), and Jon Hamm got painted green as Lucky Lad. Will Arnett, Ty Burrell, Jason Bateman, and even Shaq all have roles, with a few more surprise cameos towards the end.

We’ll save the spoilers, but suffice to say this is the best birthday present a nerdy, 50-year-old late night host could ever ask for. Check out the Affleck and Abrams surprising Kimmel and watch the trailer up above.