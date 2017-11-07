Jack White’s “bizarre” new solo album is “practically done”

Jack White is nearing the release of a new solo album.

During a keynote speech at the Making Vinyl conference in Detroit on Monday, White offered an update on the as-yet-unannounced album. “It’s practically done, just some finishing touches,” he said, according to Billboard. “It’s a bizarre one,” he added. “I’ve just got to let it settle. I need to listen to it by myself. I haven’t been able to listen to it by myself for awhile.”

White first mentioned the album in an interview with The New Yorker back in March. At the time, he had set up shop in a small Nashville apartment, where he recorded on “a reel-to-reel tape recorder that he bought when he was fourteen with money he made mowing lawns.” His goal was “to try to write songs where I can’t be heard by the next-door neighbor. And I want to write like Michael Jackson would write — instead of writing parts on the instruments or humming melodies, you think of them. To do everything in my head and to do it in silence and use only one room.” White reportedly spent “several hours a day” crafting in this space.

In July, White posted a pair of photos to Twitter — one taken in New York City, the other in Los Angeles — along with the caption, “Jack White recording songs for his third solo album.” Earlier this month, in a conversation he conducted with Gary Oldman for Interview Magazine, White jokingly described the LP as “good gardening music or roofing music or, you know, back-alley stabbing music.”

White has released two solo albums to date: 2012’s Blunderbuss and 2014’s Lazaretto.