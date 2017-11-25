Jamila Woods covers Rage Against the Machine, Nirvana, and Destiny’s Child: Watch

Kicking off the Thanksgiving weekend, CoSigned R&B artist Jamila Woods headlined a BLK Wednesday show at the Metro in her hometown of Chicago. During her set, she performed a medley that’s becoming more and more familiar to those versed Woods’ live show: Rage Against the Machine and Nirvana, mashed together and delivered in the sumptuous, seductive style on which Woods has built her career.

It begins with Woods’ bluesy take on Rage’s “Killing in the Name”, then segues into the dreamy opening verse of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit”, which reveals heretofore unseen resonance in this swaying, romantic rendition. See footage of Woods’ mashup, taken from a performance at the Netherlands’ Border Crossing Festival, below:

That’s not Woods’ only live mashup, however. Her own “In My Name” from last year’s HEAVN sometimes finds an assist from a particular Destiny’s Child song. See it below.

Woods begins her west coast tour at Seattle’s Barboza on December 3rd, then heads overseas in 2018. View her full tour itinerary below.

Jamila Woods 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

12/03 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

12/04 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

12/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

12/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Telegram Ballroom

12/09 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

01/18 – Sydney, AU @ The Basement

01/19 – Hobart, AU @ Mona Foma Festival

01/20 – Melbourne, AU @ Sugar Mountain Festival

01/23 – Tokyo, JP @ Billboard Live Tokyo

02/20 – Leuven, BE @ Het Depot

02/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

02/22 – Cologne, DE @ Yuca

02/24 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine Am Berghain

02/26 – Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen

02/27 – London, UK @ Village Underground

02/28 – Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

03/02 – Paris, FR @ Pop Up