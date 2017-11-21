JAY-Z stops concert to tell 9-year-old girl that she can be president: Watch

As the father of three, JAY-Z is probably thinking a lot about the kind of America our children are growing up in. He made as much clear during the Cleveland stop of his 4:44 Tour in Cleveland last night, when he offered up some words of inspiration for a nine-year old girl in the audience.

“You can be anything you want to be in this world,” he told her. “At this very moment America is way more sexist than they are racist, but you young lady, you got the potential to be the next president of the United States, you believe that.”

The crowd erupted into cheers, and though it was a brief moment it was also a powerful one. She’ll never forget those words, nor will any other young girl at the show. Watch video of the moment below.