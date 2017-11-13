Jeff Lynne’s ELO to embark on first North American tour in 35 years

Next summer, Jeff Lynne’s ELO will embark on its first extended North American tour in 35 years. The 10-date outing kicks off on August 2nd in Oakland, CA and also includes stops in Los Angeles, Denver, Houston, Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia.
A ticket pre-sale is set for Thursday, November 16 and fans who purchase ELO’s new live album/concert film, Wembley or Bust, will receive a pre-sale code. A general on-sale follows on November 17th.
The tour comes on the heels of ELO’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year. In 2015 and 2016, the band played a series of US shows in support of their album Alone in the Universe, but this will mark their first extending outing since 1981.
At the conclusion the North American leg, ELO will embark on a lengthy UK/European tour starting in September. See the full tour schedule below.
Jeff Lynne’s ELO 2018 Tour Dates:
08/02 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
08/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
08/08 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
08/10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
08/13 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
08/15 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
08/16 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/18 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
08/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/12 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe
09/14 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
09/16 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
09/18 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
09/19 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
09/21 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
09/24 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle
09/25 – Mannheim, DE @ SAP Arena
09/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
09/30 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
10/03 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
10/05 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
10/09 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena
10/10 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham
10/15 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
10/17 – London, UK @ The O2
10/23 – Liverpool, UK @ Echo Arena
10/25 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
10/26 – Belfast, IE @ SSE Arena
Below, watch a clip of ELO performing “Evil Woman” from the Wembley or Bust concert film. It’s out November 17th.