Jeff Lynne’s ELO to embark on first North American tour in 35 years

Next summer, Jeff Lynne’s ELO will embark on its first extended North American tour in 35 years. The 10-date outing kicks off on August 2nd in Oakland, CA and also includes stops in Los Angeles, Denver, Houston, Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia.

A ticket pre-sale is set for Thursday, November 16 and fans who purchase ELO’s new live album/concert film, Wembley or Bust, will receive a pre-sale code. A general on-sale follows on November 17th.

The tour comes on the heels of ELO’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year. In 2015 and 2016, the band played a series of US shows in support of their album Alone in the Universe, but this will mark their first extending outing since 1981.

At the conclusion the North American leg, ELO will embark on a lengthy UK/European tour starting in September. See the full tour schedule below.

Jeff Lynne’s ELO 2018 Tour Dates:

08/02 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

08/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

08/08 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

08/10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

08/13 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

08/15 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

08/16 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/18 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

08/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/12 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe

09/14 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

09/16 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

09/18 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

09/19 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

09/21 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

09/24 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

09/25 – Mannheim, DE @ SAP Arena

09/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

09/30 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

10/03 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

10/05 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

10/09 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena

10/10 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham

10/15 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

10/17 – London, UK @ The O2

10/23 – Liverpool, UK @ Echo Arena

10/25 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

10/26 – Belfast, IE @ SSE Arena

Below, watch a clip of ELO performing “Evil Woman” from the Wembley or Bust concert film. It’s out November 17th.