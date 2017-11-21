Jeff Tweedy and Steve Albini are bumbling cops in Obamacare PSA video: Watch

Since the Affordable Care Act, more commonly known as Obamacare, was put into place in 2010, the GOP-led Congress has gone to great lengths to repeal it. So far, each attempt has been thwarted, but the Trump administration has done its part to reduce awareness of this year’s sign-up window by cutting the enrollment period in half and eliminating its advertising budget.

To help spread the word, Chicago filmmakers David Singer and Christopher Markos have created a series of commercials to remind people that they have until December 15th to enroll in or change their existing coverage. The latest spot stars Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy and producer extraordinaire Steve Albini as a pair of bumbling undercover cops who blow their operation because they’re not in a rush.

Instead of doing their part in a sting to thwart art thieves, they pause to listen to a song and text Tweedy’s mother. In the meantime, the robbers get away. The message for viewers is that December 15th is approaching quickly, a welcome reminder for this writer to stop putting it off for himself. Watch the spot above.

Three other videos in the series have been previously released. Watch them below.