Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s morning show drama picked up by Apple

Apple has furthered its push into original content by landing a morning show drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actresses will star, executive produce, and co-own the show alongside former HBO head Michael Ellenberg, who will produce it for Apple.

The currently untitled show is described as “an inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the women (and men) who carry out this daily televised ritual.” CNN correspondent Brian Stelter’s book, Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV, will add background material to Ellenberg’s original concept.

House of Cards’ Jay Carson will serve as the showrunner while also writing and executive producing the series. Apple has picked up the drama with a two-season order for 20 episodes.

It will mark Aniston’s first role as a TV series regular since starring on the iconic NBC show, Friends. Meanwhile, Witherspoon is coming off the success of her starring role in the HBO miniseries, Big Little Lies.

The drama is Apple’s second straight-to-series order following Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories anthology. Premiere dates for both shows have yet to be determined.