Jimmy Fallon and Adam Levine managed to make the NYC subway even more insufferable

The convenience of the New York City subway system comes at an extremely high price. The underground stations are unbearably hot and/or reek of urine, and once inside the car, one can expect to see a dude masturbating and/or spouting off hateful Nazi rhetoric. And yet, Jimmy Fallon still found a way to make the experience of riding the subway even more miserable.

During last night’s episode of The Tonight Show, Fallon and members of Maroon 5 busked on a New York City subway platform. Adding to the hilarity, they did so while wearing disguises! Eventually, they revealed themselves as Maroon 5 and began performing “Sugar”. Unconfirmed reports suggest several people sought to escape the horror show by jumping in front of an incoming train, but again, this is unconfirmed. You can replay the disturbing video above.