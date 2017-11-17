John Cale performs The Velvet Underground & Nico with Sky Ferriera MGMT, Animal Collective: Watch

Photo by Killian Young

John Cale performed the first of a two-night residency at the Brooklyn Academy of Music last night, during which The Velvet Underground co-founder was joined by the likes of Animal Collective, Sky Ferreira, Kurt Vile, Connan Mockassin, Chairlift’s Caroline Polachek, and more to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band’s debut album, The Velvet Underground & Nico.

Cale played the entire album alongside members of the Wordless Music Orchestra, and his guests popped in and out for particular songs. Vile, for example, joined Cale for “Run Run Run”, while Polachek lent her vocals “Sunday Morning” and Animal Collective and MGMT created some chaos for “Sister Ray”. See footage from those performances and more below.

Previous anniversary concerts in Paris and Liverpool have seen Cale joined by artists like Pete Doherty, The Kills, Wild Beasts, and more.

Tomorrow night, Cale will perform “John Cale’s 75th Birthday Celebration: A Live Audio-Spectrum from Dissonance to Deconstruction,” a career-spanning event that will include classics, rarities, and even some unreleased material.

