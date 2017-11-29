John Prine covers the Squidbillies theme song: Stream

10 Things… is a recurring new music feature in which an artist goes H.A.M. on a particular topic.

Adult Swim has tapped some pretty heavy-hitting artists to cover the theme song to Squidbillies over the year. Why, just recently they got alternative heroes Camper Van Beethoven to take a crack at it, and this season alone has already seen the likes of Ty Segall, Against Me!, Steve Earle, and Bob Mould turn in their own renditions. But perhaps none of the musicians who have participated in the show’s 11 seasons can stack up to the man who delivered the cover for this Sunday’s episode: John Prine.

Yes, one of America’s living treasures has offered up his iconic voice for a silly cartoon show. Prine’s version is perfectly laid back, his gravely aged voice sawing through his acoustic guitar and a mandolin. Check out the opening theme above, and watch behind-the-scenes footage of Prine recording the track below.

To prove it’s not the oddest match in the world to have John freakin’ Prine cover a TV theme, the legendary singer-songwriter has picked out his 10 favorite shows for our latest 10 Things feature. Check out his list below.

Jeopardy:

Who Wants To Be a Millionaire

Wheel of Fortune

Cash Cab reruns:

Pawn Stars

CBS Sunday Morning

Saturday Night Live:

Any Ken Burns Documentary

National Nightly News – all channels

Mecum Car Auctions:

BONUS: Top Cartoons:

The Simpsons

Squidbillies

First Show: Howdy Doody: