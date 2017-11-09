Jon Stewart plays drums on a New Jersey rock band’s new benefit single: Stream

In the long lineage of celebrities-turned-musicians, Eddie Murphy, Keanu Reeves, and Russell Crowe can now welcome long-time The Daily Show host Jon Stewart.

Last year, Stewart told TMZ that he’d taken up drumming as a hobby since ending his 16-year run with venerable political comedy program back in 2015. He’s not bad, either, as evidenced by his work on a new single from Asbury Park band No Wine For Kittens. As reported by NJ.com, the defunct band recently reformed to record a song for the Speak Into My Good Eye label’s “24-hour Songwriting Challenge,” and they recruited Stewart to keep the rhythm. If you’re wondering where the band’s original drummer went, get this: His name is Andy Bova and he’s Stewart’s drum teacher.

The melodic, overcast slice of indie rock that emerged is called “Catastrophes” and you’ll find it on an epic compilation from the label featuring more than 50 different New Jersey bands. Give it a listen below, and pick up the compilation when it drops on November 17th. All proceeds benefit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Stewart’s music career may end as soon as it began, however, as he’s set to reignite his long-dormant stand-up career with a set of specials on HBO later this year.