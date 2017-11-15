Jon Stewart shows off his newfound drumming skills on Late Night With Seth Meyers: Watch

Jon Stewart is a drummer now, the one-time The Daily Show host having kept the rhythm for New Jersey band No Wine For Kittens’ recent benefit single, “Catastrophes”. Last night, Stewart again sat behind the kit when he appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Hidden behind sunglasses and a baseball cap, Stewart showcased some of his newfound skills before revealing himself. “Jon Stewart, better than we thought he would be on the drums,” Meyers cracked. Watch the video above.

Stewart was there promoting his upcoming comedy special, Night of Too Many Stars. The HBO event is a benefit for NEXT For AUTISM, as well as the first of two HBO special Stewart is working on this year.

Come for the drumming, stay for the Big Daddy joke.