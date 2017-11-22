Jude Law in talks to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Captain Marvel role

Brie Lawson is already set to play the title character in Marvel’s forthcoming Captain Marvel, but another star may also be using the moniker in the film. Variety reports that Jude Law is in final negotiations to play the part of Doctor Walter Lawson, aka the Kree warrior Mar-Vell, aka the original Captain Marvel.

In the history of the comic books, Mar-Vell is sent to Earth by the leader of the Kree Empire, the Supreme Intelligence, on a mission to study humans. Upon arrival, he assumes the identity of NASA scientist Doctor Lawson. Infiltrating the agency to learn more about the space program, Mar-Vell befriends Carol Danvers (Lawson’s character) before eventually taking on the superhero identity Captain Marvel. A bunch of comic book-y stuff happens that leads to Danvers getting her genes spliced with Kree DNA during a battle between Mar-Vell and his commander, Colonel Yon-Rogg, thus imbuing Danvers with unique powers. When Mar-Vell dies, Danvers takes up the Captain Marvel mantle in tribute to her mentor and friend.

There’s no guarantee the script by Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Tomb Raider), Meg LaFauve (Inside Out), and Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy) will utilize a similar story, but it’s safe to say Law will indeed play a Kree soldier posing as a human. Audiences have met the Kree before, mostly as blue aliens in GotG and TV’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., but this will be the first time they see the “pink” race of the species.

Set in the ’90s before the Avengers assembled, Captain Marvel is being directed by Half-Nelson duo Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck for a March 8th, 2019 release. Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) is set to play the villain, which could be the leader of another alien species, the shape-shifting Skrulls, or perhaps Yon-Rogg.