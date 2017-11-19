Justice League stumbles out of the gate with disappointing opening box office

Early box office numbers are in for Justice League, and it appears the $300 million estimated production that was ten years in the making is headed for a less than stellar opening weekend. The superhero ensemble film brought in $38.8M on Friday (including solid $13M Thursday) and $33M on Sunday, a 15% drop. The expectation is that Justice League declines 27% today to around $24.1M. Most films would be pretty pleased with a $96 million opening, but Justice League was intended to be the DC Universe’s flagship, and launch solo films for new characters like The Flash and Aquaman, so expectations were high. To put it into perspective, the much-maligned Batman v. Superman opening total was $166 million, which is 44% higher.

No doubt cutting into Justice League’s box office is the success of Thor: Ragnarok, which clocked in with a three-day total of $20.3M. There is also the fact Justice League’s Rotten Tomatoes’ score was delayed until the just before the film’s release, which many in the press and public suspected was a move forced by Warner Bros. In actuality, the move was Rotten Tomatoes’ idea new as a part of the site’s new Siskel & Ebert-esque Facebook show See It/Skip It, in which they exclusively reveal a wide release’s RT score before it hits their website.

Producers are also hoping that the female moviegoers who helped make Wonder Woman such a smash will help the film’s numbers in the coming weeks, just as they did with Patty Jenkins smash hit.

Justice League’s production was a chaotic one, as both original director Zack Snyder stepped down after the tragic passing of his daughter; as well Junkie XL being replaced being replaced by Danny Elfman as the film’s composer. You can revisit Justice League’s four-minute trialer that was unvieled at Comic Con early this year below.