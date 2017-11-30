Justin Timberlake and Stephen Colbert harmonize the National Anthem: Watch

Last month, Justin Timberlake was officially announced as the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime performer. In the lead-up to the big event, he appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday to practice singing the National Anthem. Colbert joined in to harmonize alongside the pop singer. (No wardrobe malfunctions were involved, thankfully.) Watch it up above (around the 4:40 mark.)

Timberlake also participated in Colbert’s “Big Questions” skit during which they discussed God, bringing sexy back, and Timberlake’s singing, dancing, acting, and voice acting (which is a totally different talent). Replay that below.

Although Timberlake hasn’t put out much in the way of original material as of late, he continues to makes waves in the music industry. This past fall, he took on both Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE.” and Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come” live in concert. He also made a cameo on Foo Fighters’ new album, Concrete and Gold, after getting drunk with Dave Grohl in a parking lot.