Kanye West appeared as a surprise guest Kid Cudiโ€™s show in Chicago tonight, marking his first onstage appearance in almost a year. He performed “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” from 2016’s The Life of Pablo. Watch fan-shot footage below.

Last November, Kanye canceled his Saint Pablo Tour after he was involuntarily hospitalized for โ€œtemporary psychosis due to sleep deprivation and dehydration.” Over the summer, Kanye and Cudi traveled to Japan together, sparking rumors of a collaborative project.