Kehlani has “Already Won” on new single: Stream

Kehlani has seen more praise come her way in 2017 following her SweetSexySavage debut and singles like “Honey” and the Calvin Harris/Lil Yachty collaboration “Faking It”. But if you’re just getting turned onto the R&B/pop singer now, she’s here to tell you you’re late to the game with her new track “Already Won”.

The track is essentially a humble brag, a slow and low burner that finds the Oakland musician saying she’s “thankful that I found my groove/ And I’m humble but I got the juice.” She even has a softly delivered rap verse where she admits it’s an “honor” to be “nominated for a Grammy, AMAs and BET Awards,” but that “you can’t put a worth up on my art.” Take a listen below.