Kevin Shields says My Bloody Valentine will release new album and tour in 2018

Rumors of a new My Bloody Valentine album began when a listing on a festival’s artist page said frontman Kevin Shields was “working on material.” Then, drummer Colm Ó Cíosóig noted in an interview that he’d been working on the new record between shows with Hope Sandoval & the Warm Inventions. Now, Shields himself has confirmed that the band will indeed release a follow-up to their 2013 comeback effort, m b v, in 2018.

“Oh, we one hundred percent will,” Shields told Pitchfork when asked if MBV would have an album out next year. “One hundred percent.”

Apparently, the LP “started off as an EP” before Shields “realized it has to be, like, a mini-album, because it’s going to be at least 40 minutes long. So it’s going to be an album, but I don’t really know how many tracks it’s going to be. It’ll probably be seven or eight, by the looks of it.”

Production on the as-yet-untitled effort was briefly halted by work on the new Isn’t Anything and Loveless remasters, but Shields has given himself a a built-in deadline: New live dates beginning next summer. “We’re going to play live again,” Shields revealed, “so that’s always a really good way to guarantee that we’ll get the record done.”

With the analog remasters of their first two records dropping January 18th, it looks like 2018 is going to be a massive year for MBV and their fans. Shields also recently teamed up with Brian Eno on a song called “Only Once Away My Son”.