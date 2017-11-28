Khalid announces 2018 North American Roxy tour

Photo via Facebook

Khalid’s meteoric rise this year was capped off this morning when the singer earned a handful of 2018 Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist and Best Urban Contemporary Album for his full-length debut, American Teen. Not one to rest on his laurels, Khalid has just announced a North American tour for early next year.

The 2018 “Roxy” tour opens with a show at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall in late January. Khalid will then proceed to spend May and June performing for audiences in Vancouver, Seattle, Los Angeles, Denver, Austin, Charlotte, and Philadelphia, among others. For every ticket sold in each city, Khalid — a fervent advocate for pet adoption — will make a donation to a local animal shelter.

Find the full schedule below.

Khalid 2018 Tour Dates:

01/27 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

05/01 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center

05/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

05/03 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theatre

05/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

05/07 – Davis, CA @ UC Davis Arc Pavilion

05/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

05/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rawhide Event Center

05/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

05/14 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/16 – Dallas, TX @ Allen Event Center

05/17 – Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

05/18 – Houston, TX @ Smart financial Centre

05/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

05/23 – Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

05/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

05/26 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

05/30 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

06/01 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

06/04 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

06/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatre

07/14 – London, UK @ Hyde Park ^

^ = w/ Bruno Mars

For every ticket sold in each city, a donation will be made to a local animal shelter! Super excited for this tour! Can’t wait! 🤘🏾✨ — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 28, 2017

