Khalid announces 2018 North American Roxy tour

Khalid’s meteoric rise this year was capped off this morning when the singer earned a handful of 2018 Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist and Best Urban Contemporary Album for his full-length debut, American Teen. Not one to rest on his laurels, Khalid has just announced a North American tour for early next year.
The 2018 “Roxy” tour opens with a show at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall in late January. Khalid will then proceed to spend May and June performing for audiences in Vancouver, Seattle, Los Angeles, Denver, Austin, Charlotte, and Philadelphia, among others. For every ticket sold in each city, Khalid — a fervent advocate for pet adoption — will make a donation to a local animal shelter.
Find the full schedule below.
Khalid 2018 Tour Dates:
01/27 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
05/01 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center
05/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
05/03 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theatre
05/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
05/07 – Davis, CA @ UC Davis Arc Pavilion
05/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
05/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rawhide Event Center
05/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
05/14 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
05/16 – Dallas, TX @ Allen Event Center
05/17 – Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
05/18 – Houston, TX @ Smart financial Centre
05/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
05/23 – Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
05/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing
05/26 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
05/30 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach
06/01 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
06/04 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
06/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatre
07/14 – London, UK @ Hyde Park ^
^ = w/ Bruno Mars
