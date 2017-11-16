King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard share free album, Polygondwanaland: Stream/download

Photo by Ben Jon

Just yesterday, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard announced their fourth full-length of 2017, Polygondwanaland, and now it’s available as a free download on their website. It’s also streaming below via Bandcamp.

The Aussie psych outfit’s latest release comes in all the necessary files and formats for fans to make their own tapes, CDs, and records. Each of the three different masters — digital, CD, and vinyl — come with customized cover artwork templates, metadata, and full instructions included.

Though, “If u wanna make cassettes I don’t really know what you would do,” the band admitted on Facebook yesterday. “Be creative. We did it once but it sounded really shit. Maybe try the WAVs idano.”

Polygondwanaland follows Flying Microtonal Banana, Murder of the Universe, and Sketches of Brunswick East (with Mild High Club). The band is expected to drop one more release before the year is over, as they’ve promised to deliver five albums in 2017.

King Gizzard’s Gizzfest, which curates the best of Melbourne’s underground and the international garage and psych rock scene, kicks off tomorrow in Brisbane followed by dates in other markets through December 2nd. In February, the band will commence a string of European tour dates. Find the complete schedule below.

King Gizzard 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

11/18 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Exhibition Ground *

11/19 – Byron Bay, AU @ The Northern *

11/22 – Newcastle, AU @ Newcastle University at Bar on the Hill *

11/23 – Sydney, AU @ Big Top, Luna Park *

11/25 – Canberra, AU @ Spilt Milk Festival 2017

11/26 – Fremantle, AU @ Port Beach *

11/29 – Hindmarsh, AU @ Main Room, The Gov *

12/02 – Ascot Vale, AU @ Melbourne Showgrounds *

02/22 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

02/23 – Dublin, UK @ Olympia Theatre

02/25 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy 2 Glasgow

02/27 – Rouen FR @ Venue TBD

02/28 – Ghent, BE @ Venue TBD

03/01 – Paris, FR @ Le Bataclan

03/02 – Villeurbanne, FR @ Transbordeur

03/03 – Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef

03/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

03/07 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus

03/8 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset

03/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahrlich

03/10 – Leipzig, DE @ Conne Island

03/11 – Munich, DE @ Strom

03/14 – Instanbul, TR @ Salon IKSV

* = Gizzfest 2017 date