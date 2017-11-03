Menu
King Krule performs “Dum Surfer” on Conan: Watch

The surf-monster mash performance came in support of Archy Marshall's latest album, The Ooz

on November 03, 2017, 9:49am
King Krule returned last month with his sophomore album, The Ooz, an appealingly disorienting look into heartbreak. In continued support of the release, he brought the single “Dum Surfer” to Conan last night.

One of our personal favorite songs of September, “Dum Surfer” prowls on the baleful moans of the twin vocalists as well as the reverberating guitars. On the set of Conan, that strange menace was highlighted by the dim red and blue lighting as Krule, aka Archy Marshall wriggled and thrashed in the jazzy stew of the song. Take a look up above.

For more on King Krule, revisit our recent interview with Marshall: “The Cinematic World of King Krule.”

