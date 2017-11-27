Lady Bird is the best reviewed movie in Rotten Tomatoes history

You can find plenty of films with a 100% fresh rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, though the majority of them only have a small handful of reviews. As more and more critics start weighing in, the negatives reviews inevitably start coming. That’s not the case, however, with Greta Gerwig‘s directorial debut, Lady Bird, which currently holds a 100% fresh rating with, as of this writing, 170 reviews.

That makes it the best reviewed movie in Rotten Tomatoes history according to Fandango managing editor Erik Davis, who noted that Lady Bird achieved that distinction with its 164th positive review. As Davis notes, the film beat out Toy Story 2 to take the title.

Greta Gerwig’s #LadyBird (100%, 161 reviews) is only 3 Fresh reviews away from topping TOY STORY 2 (100%, 163 reviews) to become the film w/ the most reviews at 100% in @RottenTomatoes history. pic.twitter.com/HCJNFboksg — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) November 26, 2017

Record broken! With 164 Fresh reviews and 0 Rotten, #LadyBird now tops the list of 100% movies with the most amount of reviews at 164. Congrats to Greta Gerwig and @A24 — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) November 27, 2017

All those good reviews are also good for Lady Bird’s box office, as the film has raked in $10 million from just 791 theaters since early November. Upon its release, it grossed $375,612 in four theaters, giving it the best per theater average of 2017. These are all things the Academy likes, so prepare to Gerwig’s indie fluttering its way up the red carpet this awards season.