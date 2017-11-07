Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Lana Del Ray, Courtney Love, Seth Rogen, Justin Trudeau appear at Leonard Cohen tribute concert: Watch

Organized by Cohen's son, Adam, the event took place on the one-year anniversary of the songwriter's passing

by
on November 07, 2017, 10:50am
0 comments

There’s been no shortage of tribute covers to Leonard Cohen since his passing one year ago—some especially resonant ones came from Okkervil River, Chris Martin, and U2—and last night they all culminated with a tribute concert at Montreal’s Bell Centre. Organized by Cohen’s son, Adam, the concert featured the likes of Lana Del Ray, Feist , Elvis Costello, and Sting.

At the event, Del Ray joined the younger Cohen for a rendition of “Chelsea Hotel”; Feist performed her recently released cover of “Hey, That’s No Way To Say Goodbye”; Sting turned out “Anthem”, and Courtney Love sang “Everybody Knows”. Other highlights included noted Canadian Seth Rogen, who performed a dramatic reading of Cohen’s poem “Field Commander Cohen”, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who spoke alongside his wife, Sophie. Artists including Martin, Peter Gabriel, and Celine Dion appeared via video for a performance of “Tower of Song”.

“My father left me with a list of instructions before he passed: ‘Put me in a pine box next to my mother and father. Have a small memorial for close friends and family in Los Angeles… and if you want a public event do it in Montreal,’” Adam Cohen said when he announced the concert. “I see this concert as a fulfillment of my duties to my father that we gather in Montreal to ring the bells that still can ring.”

See some fan-made footage of the event below.

Lana & Adam / Chelsea Hotel

A post shared by Karyne Tremblay (@karynetremblay) on

#lanadelrey #towerofsong #leonardcohen

A post shared by Vernon Ashby (@vashby) on

Kurt's bride

A post shared by Smoking Barrel (@smokingb) on

Seth Rogen recites Leonard Cohen and does a pretty good job!

A post shared by Alex Brosseau (@umstigity) on

Previous Story
Morrissey shares new single, “Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up on the Stage”: Stream
Next Story
Godspeed You! Black Emperor announce 2018 North American tour dates
No comments
More Stories