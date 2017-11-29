Liam Gallagher performs “Come Back to Me” on Fallon: Watch

The last time Liam Gallagher appeared on late night TV, he had some beef to cook with host James Corden. Thankfully, everything came out well done, and the former Oasis member had far less friction heading into his latest televised appearance, this time on Jimmy Fallon.

(Read: Rock ‘N’ Roll Star: A Conversation with Liam Gallagher)

Gallagher appeared on The Tonight Show to support his debut solo effort, As You Were. Ever the phlegmatic performer, he steadily delivered the album track “Come Back to Me” with his hands firmly in the pockets of his hefty raincoat. The lights changed through shades of white and yellow, but the whole thing was as straight forward as the sign next to which Gallagher mugged during the outro: “Rock ‘N’ Roll.” Watch the replay up above.