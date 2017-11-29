Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Liam Gallagher performs “Come Back to Me” on Fallon: Watch

Former Oasis member supports his debut solo album

by
on November 29, 2017, 9:49am
0 comments

The last time Liam Gallagher appeared on late night TV, he had some beef to cook with host James Corden. Thankfully, everything came out well done, and the former Oasis member had far less friction heading into his latest televised appearance, this time on Jimmy Fallon.

(Read: Rock ‘N’ Roll Star: A Conversation with Liam Gallagher)

Gallagher appeared on The Tonight Show to support his debut solo effort, As You Were. Ever the phlegmatic performer, he steadily delivered the album track “Come Back to Me” with his hands firmly in the pockets of his hefty raincoat. The lights changed through shades of white and yellow, but the whole thing was as straight forward as the sign next to which Gallagher mugged during the outro: “Rock ‘N’ Roll.” Watch the replay up above.

Previous Story
Avengers: Infinity War trailer unites all the characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Watch
Next Story
Bono, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, and Sean Penn perform “One for My Baby (and One More for the Road)” on Kimmel: Watch
No comments
More Stories