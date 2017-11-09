Liam Gallagher recruits potato peeler for band to mock Noel: Watch

Photo by Nathan Dainty

May 24th, 2016 will forever be known in Britpop history as the first instance when Liam Gallagher repeatedly called his older brother Noel a “potato” through a series of tweets. To our entertainment, the younger sibling has continued the incessant name calling since then. In the most recent instance, Liam put out a call for a potato peeler to join him on stage at a recent London show.

(Read: The History of Oasis Post-Breakup as Tweeted by Liam Gallagher)

The request came about a week after Noel performed with his band the High Flying Birds on Later… with Jools Holland while accompanied by… a scissors player. A few days later, Liam mocked his estranged brother’s performance and brainstormed some wacky ideas of his own, including adding “someone sharpening a pencil” to his backing band.

It turns out a fan took Liam’s call to heart, as a concertgoer was spotted enthusiastically peeling a potato close to the stage. Check out the fan-shot footage below.

The peeler earned a tweet of gratitude from Liam, who wrote, “To the peeler who peeled his little heart out last night you my friend are truly out there psychedelic even as you were King Parka Monkey.”

To the peeler who peeled his little heart out lastnight you my friend are truly out there psychedelic even as you were King Parka Monkey x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 8, 2017

Liam Gallagher is currently touring behind his debut solo album, As You Were. Revisit our conversation with the controversial artist from September.