Lil’ Kim drops bloody music video for sultry new single, “Took Us a Break”: Watch

When last we saw Lil’ Kim, the iconic rapper was paying tribute to Mobb Deep’s Prodigy, but now she’s back with an original song, “Took Us a Break”, her first since last year’s mixtape Lil’ Kim Season. She’s also released a video for the blush-worthy single, and it’s a doozy.

Bleeding eyes, burning stacks of cash, tarantulas, and plenty of skin are on display in the clip, which finds Kim spitting over a woozy, quivering beat. Watch it above or stream the song below via Spotify or Apple Music.

“I’m warming you up,” Kim says in a tweet announcing the track, meaning more rhymes are likely on the way.