Menu
Music Videos
The latest visual candy from your favorite artists

Lil’ Kim drops bloody music video for sultry new single, “Took Us a Break”: Watch

The Brooklyn-bred rapper is as provocative as ever in the video, which surrounds her with snakes, spiders, and plenty of skin

by
on November 03, 2017, 12:15pm
0 comments

When last we saw Lil’ Kim, the iconic rapper was paying tribute to Mobb Deep’s Prodigy, but now she’s back with an original song, “Took Us a Break”, her first since last year’s mixtape Lil’ Kim Season. She’s also released a video for the blush-worthy single, and it’s a doozy.

Bleeding eyes, burning stacks of cash, tarantulas, and plenty of skin are on display in the clip, which finds Kim spitting over a woozy, quivering beat. Watch it above or stream the song below via Spotify or Apple Music.

“I’m warming you up,” Kim says in a tweet announcing the track, meaning more rhymes are likely on the way.

Previous Story
William Patrick Corgan shares video for “Aeronaut”, announces virtual reality experience for Ogilala: Watch
Next Story
Andy Dick defends Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner, Harvey Weinstein: “They were probably like me and just trying to get a date”
No comments
More Stories