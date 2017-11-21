Lin-Manuel Miranda roasted Jon Stewart with a scorching freestyle rap at HBO’s Night of Too Many Stars: Watch

Hamilton creator and in-demand songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda has been busy critiquing our ding-dong president, recording charity singles, and gearing up for a reprise of his most famous role, so he wasn’t able to appear in-person at HBO’s Night of Too Many Stars on Sunday night. That said, he still assisted with the program’s mission to raise money for autism programs by auctioning off a personalized voicemail rap for charity.

Miranda even offered up a self-recorded preview of his freestyling skills for host (and occasional drummer) Jon Stewart to share. Stewart, however, didn’t realize the freestyle would be about him. “Jon really needs your support, he’s been through it,” Miranda raps, “He used to be a late night star until he fucking blew it.” Miranda goes on to dub Stewart a “basic cable has-been” who would “suck your dick for Springsteen tickets.”

Watch the full rap above and donate for a chance to win the personalized voicemail here.