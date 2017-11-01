Live Stream: Chance the Rapper, The National, and more perform at Obama Foundation Summit concert

Chance the Rapper photo by Philip Cosores/The National photo by David Brendan Hall

Over the last two days, the Obama Foundation presented its inaugural Summit event in Chicago. The affair brought together hundreds of global leaders to meet “to exchange ideas, explore creative solutions to common problems, and experience civic art, technology, and music from around the world.”

As part of the Summit’s closing ceremonies tonight, a special concert is being held. Longtime Obama favorite and hometown hero Chance the Rapper is high on the bill, along with The National and Gloria Estefan. Francis & the Lights, Nas, Aziz Ansari, Brandi Carlile, and Andra Day are also expected to make appearances.

The Summit concert begins at 8:30 p.m. CT. For those who can’t physically be in Chicago this evening, the whole thing will be live streamed over on Obama.org.

In addition to taking the stage, Chance was also in charge of the “creative design” and curation of the concert. He previously talked about the importance of such a responsibility in a press release:

“It’s such an honor to help creative direct this show.

That’s because I am blessed to be part of a generation with an inherent sense of self. One that is inspired not just to talk about what needs to be changed — but get up and change it.

Growing up in Chicago, I was lucky enough to be able to just do my own thing. To explore my creativity, to be curious, to experiment and make music.

I owe that to my parents — who showed me love and community. I owe that to my church, where I built some of my longest friendships and learned I like music. I owe that to the Harold Washington Public Library’s YOUmedia space, which gave kids a place to come after school and be creative — you didn’t have to have good grades, and you didn’t have to have an in. I could go on.

I want to help make sure every young man and woman in this city has those opportunities, too. I want to help inspire and empower young people to change their world, just like the Obama Foundation.”