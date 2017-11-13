London Grammar share S U R V I V E remix of “Oh Woman Oh Man”: Stream

CoSigned dream pop trio London Grammar returned this summer with their sophomore album, Truth Is A Beautiful Thing. Since then, they’ve embarked on a massive summer and fall tour highlighted by a standout appearance at Lollapalooza 2017. Now, they’ve teamed up with Michael Stein of S U R V I V E for a remix of the single “Oh Woman Oh Man”.

The glitchy reinterpretation of the haunting track turns it inside out by distorting singer Hannah Reid’s powerful vocals and pairing them with layer upon layer of synthesizers. Take a listen below.

In late October, Stein and fellow S U R V I V E member Kyle Dixon debuted their soundtrack to Stranger Things season 2. The duo will be performing select dates featuring music from the show. Check out the full schedule below.

Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein 2018 Tour Dates:

04/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Barts

04/05 – Brussels, BE @ BRDCST Festival

04/06 – The Hague, NL @ Rewire Festival

04/07 – London, UK @ Barbican

Meanwhile, London Grammar are touring Europe behind their follow-up to 2013’s If You Wait with supporting act Lo Moon. Find those dates below.

London Grammar 2017 Tour Dates:

11/19 – Lille, FR @ Zénith de Lille

11/20 – Renne, FR @ Le Liberté

11/22 – Esch Sur Alzette, LU @ Rockhal *

11/23 – Amsterdam,NL @ AFAS Live *

11/25 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium *

11/26 – Berlin, DE @ Velodrom *

11/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Mehr! Theater am Großmarkt *

11/30 – Zürich, CH @ Halle 622 *

12/02 – Strasbourg, FR @ Zénith de Strasbourg

12/03 – Paris, FR @ Zénith de Paris

12/05 – Toulouse, FR @ Zénith de Toulouse

12/06 – Lyon, FR @ Halle Tony Garnier

12/08 – Stuttgart, DE @ Liederhalle Hegelsaal *

12/09 – Munich, DE @ TonHalle München *

12/11 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arenae *

12/12 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena *

* = w/ Lo Moon