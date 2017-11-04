Lord of the Rings TV series in the works at Amazon

Game of Thrones may be coming to an end, but another high-budget fantasy series could follow in its wake. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon is in preliminary discussions for a potential TV series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings series.

THR stresses that a deal is far from official, as Amazon first needs to strike a rights deal with Tolkien’s estate. However, with Amazon desperately searching for its first breakthrough hit, there’s an impetus to get a deal done.

As development is still in the earliest of stages, many details are still unknown. For one, it’s unclear whether the series will exist in the same universe as Peter Jackson’s blockbuster film franchise of the early 2000s.

More details to come.