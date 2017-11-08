Lorde covers Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m on Fire” live: Watch

Featured photos by Ben Kaye

Lorde has made a habit of turning in covers of classic rock songs over the last year. Previously, she tackled Paul Simon’s “Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard”, Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight”, and even Martha Wainwright’s “Bloody Mother Fucking Asshole”. At a show last night in Christchurch, New Zealand, the pop star added Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m on Fire” to the list.

“This is a song I love a lot,” she told the crowd before going into the acoustic rendition. “It’s one I heard, actually, at the very start of writing [Melodrama]; [producer] Joel Little played this song to me. It’s a special one.”

(Read: The 100 Greatest Debut Singles of All Time)

Lorde’s haunting vocals are a perfect fit for the slow-burning Born in the U.S.A. track, and she made it even more her own by tacking on a bit of her Pure Heroine song “400 Lux” at the end. Check out footage of the performance up above.

Currently in the midst of a New Zealand and Australian trek, Lorde will return to North America for a fresh tour leg this spring. Run the Jewels and Mitski will open select dates, and you can find the complete itinerary here.