Louis C.K. accused of sexual misconduct by five women

Comedian Louis C.K. has been accused of sexual misconduct by five women, according to a new report from The New York Times.

All five of his accusers who worked with C.K. in some capacity, whether as aspiring comedians or on the sets of TV shows. They all made similar allegations against C.K, detailing incidents in which he asked to masturbate in front of them — or physically did so without their consent.

Two women, Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov, said C.K. masturbated in front of them following a show in Aspen, Colorado in 2002. Goodman and Wolov said C.K. invited them back to his hotel after seeing their set at a comedy festival and then asked if he could masturbate in front of them. “He proceeded to take all of his clothes off, and get completely naked, and started masturbating,” Goodman alleged.

Another woman, Abby Schachner, said she could hear C.K. masturbating as they spoke on the phone in 2003. She had called to invite him to a show, but things took a turn as he began describing his sexual fantasies to her. C.K. later acknowledged the incident in a message he sent to her on Facebook. “Last time I talked to you ended in a sordid fashion,” he wrote. “That was a bad time in my life and I’m sorry.”

A fourth woman, Rebecca Corry, said C.K. asked if he could masturbate in front of her while on the set of a TV pilot in 2005. When she rejected him, Corry said, “His face got red, and he told me he had issues.” Courteney Cox and David Arquette, who were executive producers on the production, confirmed the incident to The New York Times.

“What happened to Rebecca on that set was awful,” Cox said in an email, adding that she felt “outrage and shock.” “My concern was to create an environment where Rebecca felt safe, protected and heard,” she added. Cox said they discussed ending the production, but Corry herself wished to continue.

Years later, Corry was also contacted by C.K., but he apologized for the wrong incident. In an email reviewed by The Times, C.K. said he wanted to offer a “very very very late apology.” When he called her up to apologize, however, he said he was sorry for shoving her into a bathroom. When Corry told him he had actually asked to masturbate in front of her, C.K. responded, “I used to misread people back then.”

A fifth woman, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also accused C.K. of sexual misconduct. In the late 1990s, she worked alongside C.K. on The Chris Rock Show when she was in her 20s. She said C.K. repeatedly asked her to watch him masturbate and she ultimately went along with the request. “It was something that I knew was wrong,” said the woman. She added, “I think the big piece of why I said yes was because of the culture. He abused his power.”

Reached for comment, Louis C.K.’s publicist, Lewis Kay, said, “Louis is not going to answer any questions.”

Hours before The New York Times story broke, the premiere of Louis C.K.’s new movie, I Love You, Daddy, set for Thursday evening was canceled. His scheduled appearance on Friday’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert was also scrapped.

Written and directed by C.K. himself, I Love You, Daddy finds C.K. playing a television writer and producer who becomes disconcerted after his teenage daughter is seduced by a much older film director. One scene in the film depicts Charlie Day’s character miming masturbating to completion in front of Edie Falco’s character.

This is a developing story…