Louis C.K.’s new movie is dead

Yesterday’s explosive New York Times article accusing Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct has already cost the comedian his relationship with HBO. Now, The Orchard has canceled the release of his forthcoming movie, I Love You, Daddy.

The company said it “will not be moving forward with the release” of the movie, which was set to open on November 17th, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September and was subsequently acquired by The Orchard for $5 million.

Written and directed by C.K. himself, I Love You, Daddy sees C.K. playing a television writer and producer who becomes disconcerted after his teenage daughter is seduced by a much older film director.

In The New York Times article, five different women accused C.K. of sexual misconduct. All five of his accusers worked with C.K. in some capacity, whether as aspiring comedians or on the sets of TV shows. They all made similar allegations against C.K, detailing incidents in which he asked to masturbate in front of them — or physically did so without their consent. One scene in I Love You, Daddy shockingly depicted such an action, as Charlie Day’s character is seen miming masturbating to completion in front of Edie Falco’s character.