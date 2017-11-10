Madonna intimately covers Elliott Smith’s “Between the Bars”: Watch

Uploading late night Elliott Smith covers to the internet isn’t just the purview of broken-hearted college students; international pop icons who’ve sold over 300 million records like Madonna can apparently get in on the emo fun as well. Last night at 1:45 A.M., that’s just what Madge did when she uploaded a video to Twitter featuring her performing “her favorite song,” Elliot Smith’s “Between the Bars”, off of his masterful 1997 record Either/Or.

This isn’t the first time Madonna has performed the Smith classic—The Material Girl also covered the song as a part of her performance art piece and short film “secertprojectrevolution” back in 2013. For more Madonna goodness, check out our list of her top 20 all-time jams right here. For more on the late, great Mr. Smith, watch the man himself performing an intimate version of the bittersweetly beautiful tune below.