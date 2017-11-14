Marilyn Manson and Johnny Depp reunite for NSFW “KILL4ME” video: Watch

The collaboration (and what’s likely a weird-ass friendship) between rock provocateur Marilyn Manson and actor Johnny Depp continues, as the latter has once again returned to star in a new music video for goth icon. Things got biblical between them last month in the video for “SAY10”, but the clip for “KILL4ME” explores an altogether different dynamic. The emphasis on paranoia and sex, however, remains potent.

Here, Depp spies on women through glass from a room filled with illicit polaroids. Manson, meanwhile, lurks around in a freaky rubber mask. Depp seems creeped out by the repeated appearance of the number “6” (subtle!), and it all culminates in a NSFW orgy with models Jocelyn Binder and Bailee Cowperthwaite, As with “SAY10”, the “KILL4ME” video was directed by Bill Yukich. Watch it above.

Manson resumed his North American tour in support of this year’s Heaven Upside Down at Ozzfest Meets Knotfest earlier this month after a stage prop accident left him needing 10 screws and a plate inserted into his leg. He debuted the band’s new bassist, Juan Alderete of The Mars Volta, at the show, but also drew criticism for pointing a fake rifle at the San Bernadino crowd just hours after a gunman opened fire on a Texas church. Last month, longtime bandmate Twiggy Ramirez was fired from the band after being accused of rape, and founding member Daisy Berkowitz lost his battle with colon cancer.