Mavis Staples performs “Build a Bridge” with Jeff Tweedy on Colbert: Watch

Mavis Staples has a new record entitled, If All I Was Was Black, dropping November 17th via Anti-, and last night she appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform the album track “Build a Bridge”.

If All I Was Was Black was produced and written by Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy (Staples co-wrote three songs with the Wilco frontman), and the record marks the duo’s third project together after 2010’s You Are Not Alone and 2013’s One True Vine. Tweedy accompanied her for last night’s performance, as did Colbert’s band leader, Jon Batiste.

Staples, who swung by the NYC studio on a day off from her current tour with Bob Dylan, has said the new record was inspired by the widespread strife currently plaguing America, with Staples taking aim at Donald Trump directly. “Some people are saying they want to make the world great again, but we never lost our greatness,” Staples said in a statement announcing the new album. “We just strayed into division.”

Listen to the studio version of “Build a Bridge”, which was released in anticipation of last night’s performance below.