Mavis Staples releases Jeff Tweedy-penned and produced album, If All I Was Was Black: Stream/Download

Photo by ​Ben Kaye

Soul legend Mavis Staples and Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy have been collaborating for seven years now. Together, they’ve created 2010’s Grammy-winning You Are Not Alone and 2013’s Grammy-nominated One True Vine. Today, they’re looking to make it a hat trick with the release of Staples’ newest album, If All I Was Was Black.

This time, Tweedy not only produced the effort but wrote it as well. The process gave him an opportunity to address the current political climate from a perspective he may not have otherwise been afforded. “I’ve always thought of art as a political statement in and of itself — that it was enough to be on the side of creation and not destruction,” he said in a statement. “But there is something that feels complicit at this moment in time about not facing what is happening in this country head on.”

Tracks like the soulful dirge of “Little Bit” address the scourge of racism in law enforcement, while the title track is a rolling blend of Staples’ R&B and Tweedy’s Americana that begs people to look deeper than skin. The hope is that these songs can serve to salve the wounds currently festering between people across the country. “We’re not loving one another the way we should,” Mavis said. “Some people are saying they want to make the world great again, but we never lost our greatness. We just strayed into division.”

If All I Was Was Black Artwork:

If All I Was Was Black Tracklist:

01. Little Bit

02. If All I Was Was Black

03. Who Told You That

04. Ain’t No Doubt About It (feat. Jeff Tweedy)

05. Peaceful Dream

06. No Time For Crying

07. Build A Bridge

08. We Go High

09. Try Harder

10. All Over Again