Maynard James Keenan tosses 60 concert-goers for violating camera policy: “Unplug and enjoy the ride”

To be a fan of Maynard James Keenan and his various projects, there are two things one must know: 1.) new music is in rare commodity, and 2.) do not, under any circumstance, record one of his concerts. During A Perfect Circle’s show in Reading, PA over the weekend, more than 60 people were booted from the venue after pulling out their phones. In the comments section of a Puscifer Instagram post, Keenan addressed the policy, explaining: “No. Recording. Of. Any. Kind. For. 25. Years. Guided experience. Unplug and enjoy the ride.”

A Perfect Circle are currently touring North America in advance of their first new studio album in 14 years.