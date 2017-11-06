Meek Mill sentenced to 2-4 years in prison

Meek Mill has been sentenced to a minimum of two years in prison after violating his probation.

The 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper (né Robert Williams) was on probation stemming from weapon and drug charges he was convicted of back in 2008. He was sentenced to between 11 and 23 months in prison, but was released early under a five-year parole agreement. Since then, however, he has repeatedly violated his probation.

In March of this year, Williams was arrested at an airport in St. Louis, Missouri for assaulting two pedestrians, and in August he was charged with reckless driving. Though both charges were dropped, on Monday a judge in Philadelphia ruled that the arrests alone were cause to revoke his probation, according to TMZ. As such, he will spend the next two to four years behind bars.

A member of Rick Ross’ Maybach Music Group, Mill has seen his star rise in recent years with the release of three highly-successful studio albums, including his 2012 debut, Dreams and Nightmares, and 2015’s Dreams Worth More Than Money, which went No. 1 on the Billboard 200. He also achieved notoriety for his romantic relationship with Nicki Minaj and feud with Drake.