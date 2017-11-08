Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks star in Steven Spielberg’s The Post: Watch the trailer

Between them, Steven Spielberg, Meryl Streep, and Tom Hanks have won seven Academy Awards; all three may again find themselves in contention for Oscar gold with their latest project, The Post. The true-life drama follows the Washington Post’s 1971 coverage of the Pentagon Papers, which controversially blew open the United States’ involvement in instigating and sustaining the Vietnam War. Streep plays the Post’s publisher Kay Graham and Hanks portrays its editor Ben Bradlee. It marks the two actors’ first-ever onscreen collaboration. Spielberg directed a script written by Liz Hannah and Josh Singer (of Spotlight fame).

The all-star cast also includes Alison Brie, David Cross, Bruce Greenwood, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson, Jesse Plemons, Matthew Rhys, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Bradley Whitford, among others.

The Post will be released in select theaters on December 22nd before receiving a wide release on January 12th. In anticipation, you can see the first trailer up above.