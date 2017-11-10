Metallica release mammoth Master of Puppets box set: Stream/Download

Metallica today reissued their legendary third album, Master of Puppets, via the band’s own Blackened Recordings. The release comes as part of a pretty amazing box set that’s loaded with exclusives and extras.

The original record has been remastered “for the most advanced sound quality” and will be complemented with a wealth of unreleased demos, rough mixes, interview and live recordings. But there is much, much more: Additional goodies include Jason Newstead’s demo tape, a 108-page hardcover book featuring never before seen photos, outtakes and previously unreleased interviews, a cassette tape, two DVDs, a lithograph, a folder with handwritten lyrics, a set of six buttons and a birthday cake personally baked by Lars Ulrich. (OK, that last one isn’t real, but still, it’s a lot).

Stream the entire 137-track collection via Spotify and/or Apple Music.

Check out a video of James Hetfield opening the gargantuan box set (which you can purchase here), followed by an image of the mighty headbanging bounty and its massive trackilist below.

Master of Puppets Remastered Deluxe Box Set Tracklist:

VINYL: MASTER OF PUPPETS (REMASTERED) (180g)

Includes Digital Download (MP3) Card

SIDE ONE

01. Battery (Remastered) (5:12)

02. Master of Puppets (Remastered) (8:35)

03. The Thing That Should Not Be (Remastered) (6:36)

04. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Remastered) (6:27)

SIDE TWO

01. Disposable Heroes (Remastered) (8:16)

02. Leper Messiah (Remastered) (5:40)

03. Orion (Remastered) (8:27)

04. Damage, Inc. (Remastered) (5:32)

VINYL: LIVE AT THE ARAGON BALLROOM, CHICAGO, IL – MAY 25TH, 1986 (2 LP) (140g)

Includes Digital Download (MP3) Card

Previously Unreleased Soundboard Recording

DISC ONE / SIDE ONE

01. Battery (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (3:54)

*Note: Someone didn’t hit record until after we started playing.

02. Master of Puppets (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (8:18)

03. For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (4:22)

DISC ONE / SIDE TWO

04. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (7:12)

05. The Thing That Should Not Be (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (6:15)

06. (Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (2:57)

07. Damage, Inc. (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (4:14)

DISC TWO / SIDE THREE

08. Fade to Black (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (7:01)

09. Seek & Destroy (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (7:22)

10. Creeping Death (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (6:20)

DISC TWO / SIDE FOUR

11. The Four Horsemen (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (5:23)

12. Guitar Solo (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (3:12)

13. Am I Evil? (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (3:42)

14. Whiplash (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – May 25th, 1986) (4:44)

CD: METALLICA INTERVIEWS

Previously Unreleased

DISC ONE

01. Metal Forces Magazine Interview with Lars (40:57)

02. Interview with Cliff (18:34)

03. Metal Madness Magazine Interview with Cliff (19:30)

DISC TWO

04. WYSP Philadelphia “Metal Shop” Radio Interview with Lars & James (14:07)

05. Sounds Magazine Interview with Kirk, Cliff & Lars (50:41)

06. Swedish Radio “Rockbox” Interview with Lars (5:53)

07. Swedish Radio “Rockbox” Interview with Lars & Jason (4:11)

CD: ROUGH MIXES FROM THE VAULT

Previously Unreleased

01. Battery (October 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (5:11)

02. Master of Puppets (November 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (8:44)

03. The Thing That Should Not Be (December 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (6:21)

04. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (November 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (6:29)

05. Disposable Heroes (November 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (8:26)

06. Leper Messiah (December 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (5:45)

07. Orion (November 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (8:21)

08. Damage, Inc. (October 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (4:14)

09. The Money Will Roll Right In (Work in Progress Rough Mix) (2:57)

10. The Prince (Work in Progress Rough Mix) (4:46)

CD: RIFFS, DEMOS & OUTTAKES FROM LARS’ & JAMES’ VAULTS

Previously Unreleased

DISC ONE

01. Battery (1985, from James’ Riff Tapes) (0:16)

02. Battery (1985, from James’ Riff Tapes II) (1:07)

03. Master of Puppets (1985, from Kirk’s Riff Tapes) (0:37)

04. Master of Puppets (1985, from James’ Riff Tapes) (1:40)

05. Master of Puppets (1985, from James’ Riff Tapes II) (0:29)

06. The Thing That Should Not Be (1985, from James’ Riff Tapes) (0:35)

07. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (1985, from James’ Riff Tapes) (2:07)

08. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (1985, from James’ Riff Tapes II) (1:58)

09. Disposable Heroes (1985, from Kirk’s Riff Tapes) (1:27)

10. Disposable Heroes (1985, from James’ Riff Tapes) (0:32)

11. Leper Messiah (1985, from James’ Riff Tapes) (0:53)

12. Leper Messiah (1985, from James’ Riff Tapes II) (0:54)

13. Orion (1985, from James’ Riff Tapes) (1:15)

14. Damage, Inc. (1985, from James’ Riff Tapes) (1:54)

15. Disposable Heroes (May 1985, Writing in Progress) (4:11)

16. Battery (May 1985, Writing in Progress) (6:26)

17. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (May 1985, Writing in Progress) (6:16)

18. Disposable Heroes (May 1985, Writing in Progress II) (5:40)

19. Battery (Early June 1985 Demo) (4:41)

20. Disposable Heroes (Early June 1985 Demo) (8:38)

21. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Early June 1985 Demo) (5:05)

22. Master of Puppets (Mid-June 1985, Writing in Progress) (1:31)

23. Master of Puppets (Mid-June 1985, Writing in Progress II) (12:08)

24. Master of Puppets (Mid-June 1985 Demo) (8:44)

DISC TWO

25. Disposable Heroes (Late June 1985 Demo) (8:59)

26. Battery (Late June 1985 Demo) (4:42)

27. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Late June 1985 Demo) (9:00)

28. Master of Puppets (Late June 1985 Demo) (8:19)

29. Damage, Inc. (Late August 1985, Writing in Progress) (2:40)

30. Leper Messiah (Late August 1985 Demo) (5:34)

31. Damage, Inc. (Late August 1985 Demo) (4:35)

32. Leper Messiah (Late August 1985 Demo II) (5:55)

33. Orion (September 1985 Drum Room Demo) (8:17)

34. The Thing That Should Not Be (September 1985, Writing in Progress) (4:18)

35. The Thing That Should Not Be (September 1985 Drum Room Demo) (6:21)

36. The Money Will Roll Right In (September 1985 Drum Room Jam) (2:50)

37. The Prince (September 1985 Drum Room Jam) (4:58)

38, Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Late 1985 Guitar Solo Outtakes) (1:23)

39. Orion (Late 1985 Guitar Solo Outtakes) (0:54)

40. Orion (Late 1985, Kirk & Lars in the Control Room) (1:02)

CD: LIVE AT THE MEADOWLANDS, EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – APRIL 21ST, 1986

Previously Unreleased Soundboard Recording

01. The Ecstasy of Gold (1:35)

02. Battery (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ – April 21st, 1986) (4:40)

03. Master of Puppets (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ – April 21st, 1986) (8:42)

04. For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ – April 21st, 1986) (4:24)

05. Ride The Lightning (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ – April 21st, 1986) (6:33)

06. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ – April 21st, 1986 (5:41)

*Note: The tape ran out before we finished the song.

07. Seek & Destroy (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ – April 21st, 1986) (3:50)

*Note: The recording didn’t begin until we were halfway through the song.

08. Creeping Death (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ – April 21st, 1986) (6:47)

09. Am I Evil? (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ – April 21st, 1986) (4:13)

10. Damage, Inc. (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ – April 21st, 1986) (5:05)

CD: LIVE AT HAMPTON COLISEUM, HAMPTON, VA – AUGUST 3RD, 1986

Previously Unreleased Soundboard Recording

01, Battery (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA – August 3rd, 1986) (4:26)

02. Master of Puppets (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA – August 3rd, 1986) (7:59)

03. For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA – August 3rd, 1986) (5:10)

04. Bass Solo (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA – August 3rd, 1986) (0:59)

05. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA – August 3rd, 1986) (9:26)

06. Seek & Destroy (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA – August 3rd, 1986) (7:50)

07. Creeping Death (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA – August 3rd, 1986) (8:20)

08. Am I Evil? (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA – August 3rd, 1986) (3:46)

09. Damage, Inc. (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA – August 3rd, 1986) (5:56)

CD: JASON’S AUDITION & LIVE AT THE COUNTRY CLUB, RESEDA, CA – NOVEMBER 8TH, 1986

Previously Unreleased Soundboard Recordings

01. Master of Puppets (Jason’s First Audition) (7:36)

02. Battery (Jason’s First Audition) (4:13)

03. Seek & Destroy (Jason’s Second Audition) (6:11)

04. Creeping Death (Jason’s Second Audition) (5:38)

05. Fight Fire With Fire (Jason’s Second Audition) (4:03)

06. Master of Puppets (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (7:51)

07. For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (4:50)

08. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (6:04)

09. Ride The Lightning (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (6:21)

10. Guitar Solo (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (2:30)

11. Whiplash (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (4:08)

12. Seek & Destroy (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (6:34)

13. The Four Horsemen (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (5:03)

14. Am I Evil? (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (3:45)

15. Damage, Inc. (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA – November 8th, 1986) (4:39)

CD: LIVE AT GRUGAHALLE, ESSEN, WEST GERMANY – JANUARY 25TH, 1987

Previously Unreleased Soundboard Recording

01. Master of Puppets (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (4:46)

*Note: Someone didn’t hit record until we were halfway through the song

02. For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (4:30)

03. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (5:49)

04. Ride The Lightning (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (6:25)

05. Bass Solo (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (5:06)

06. Whiplash (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (4:00)

07. The Thing That Should Not Be (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (5:42)

08. Creeping Death (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (7:42)

09. The Four Horsemen (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (4:59)

10. Guitar Solo (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (2:47)

11. Am I Evil? (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (3:41)

12. Damage, Inc. (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (5:10)

13. Blitzkrieg (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany – January 25th, 1987) (4:25)

CASSETTE: LIVE AT SOLNAHALLEN, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – SEPTEMBER 26TH, 1986

Includes Digital Download (MP3) Card

Fan Recording

SIDE A

01. The Ecstasy of Gold (1:42)

02. Battery (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (4:27)

03. Master of Puppets (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (7:40)

04. For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (4:20)

05. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (5:52)

06. Ride The Lightning (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (6:12)

07. (Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (5:11)

08. Whiplash (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (3:45)

09. The Thing That Should Not Be (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (5:58)

SIDE B

01. Fade To Black (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (6:43)

02. Seek & Destroy (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (6:48)

03. Creeping Death (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (7:00)

04. The Four Horsemen (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (4:47)

05. Guitar Solo (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (1:06)

06. Am I Evil? (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (3:35)

07. Damage, Inc. (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (4:36)

08. Blitzkrieg (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (4:05)

09. Fight Fire With Fire (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden – September 26th, 1986) (4:41)

*Note: This song was taken from another audience recording of the same gig unearthed in Lars’ vault.

DVD: LIVE & INTERVIEW DVDS

DVD ONE

LIVE AT JOE LOUIS ARENA, DETROIT, MI – APRIL 4TH, 1986

Previously Unreleased except “Creeping Death,” “Am I Evil?” and “Damage, Inc.”

01. Master of Puppets (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI – April 4th, 1986) (5:57)

*Note: Filming didn’t begin until after we started playing.

02. For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI – April 4th, 1986) (4:08)

03. Ride The Lightning (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI – April 4th, 1986) (7:05)

04. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI – April 4th, 1986) (10:28)

05. Seek & Destroy (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI – April 4th, 1986) (6:51)

06. Creeping Death (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI – April 4th, 1986) (7:59)

07. Am I Evil? (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI – April 4th, 1986) (3:56)

08.Damage, Inc. (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI – April 4th, 1986) (5:36)

LIVE AT ROSKILDE FESTIVAL, FESTIVALPLADSEN, ROSKILDE, DENMARK – JULY 6TH, 1986

Previously Unreleased except “(Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth” & “Welcome Home (Sanitarium)”

01. The Ecstasy of Gold (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (1:43)

02. Battery (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (4:37)

03. Master of Puppets (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (8:24)

04. For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (4:12)

05. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (6:20)

06. (Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (3:25)

07. The Four Horsemen (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (4:59)

08. Fade To Black (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (7:25)

09. Seek & Destroy (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (3:12)

10. Creeping Death (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (6:07)

*Note: Filming stopped during the encore break.

11. Am I Evil? (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (2:09)

*Note: Filming didn’t begin until after we started playing.

12. Damage, Inc. (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (5:26)

13. Whiplash (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark – July 6th, 1986) (4:07)

*Note: Filming cuts during the guitar solo.

MTV HEAVY METAL MANIA

Excerpts Previously Available on Cliff ‘Em All, All Other Footage Previously Unreleased

01. Part I (19:03)

02. Part II (14:16)

03. Part III (18:16)

DVD TWO

LIVE AT AICHI KINRO KAIKAN, NAGOYA, JAPAN – NOVEMBER 17TH, 1986

Previously Unreleased

01. Battery (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (4:32)

02. Master of Puppets (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (8:10)

03. For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (4:18)

04. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (5:58)

05. Ride The Lightning (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (6:20)

06. Bass Solo (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (3:30)

07. Whiplash (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (3:57)

08. The Thing That Should Not Be (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (6:18)

09. Fade To Black (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (7:17)

10. Seek & Destroy (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (6:02)

11. Creeping Death (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (8:14)

12. The Four Horsemen (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (4:31)

13. Guitar Solo (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (4:09)

14. Am I Evil? (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (3:48)

15. Damage, Inc. (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (5:06)

16. Fight Fire With Fire (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan – November 17th, 1986) (6:05)

MASA ITO INTERVIEW

Previously Unreleased

01. Excerpt from “Music Tomato World” (8:13)

MTV NEWS INTERVIEWS

Previously Unreleased

01. James & Kirk (8:34)

02. Lars & Jason – Part 1 (17:09)

03. Lars & Jason – Part 2 (14:15)