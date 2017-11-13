Mexico’s Vive Latino reveals 2018 lineup: Gorillaz, QOTSA, Morrissey, and Noel Gallagher

Mexico City’s annual rock festival, Vive Latino, returns March 17th-18th at Foro Sol.

This year’s lineup boasts Gorillaz, Queens of the Stone Age, Morrissey, and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds at the top of its bill. Other notables include Infected Mushroom, Pussy Riot, Kali Uchis, Little Dragon, Mexican Institute of Sound, PVRIS, and Chicano Batman, along with a host of Mexican and Spanish acts.

Tickets and other information can be found on the festival’s website. See the official lineup poster below.