Menu
Festival News and Rumors
The Latest News and Rumors
For Music Festivals in America, Europe, and Worldwide

Mexico’s Vive Latino reveals 2018 lineup: Gorillaz, QOTSA, Morrissey, and Noel Gallagher

Two-day rock festival goes down next March and also promises Infected Mushroom, Pussy Riot, Kali Uchis, Little Dragon, and more

by
on November 13, 2017, 3:50pm
0 comments

Mexico City’s annual rock festival, Vive Latino, returns March 17th-18th at Foro Sol.

This year’s lineup boasts Gorillaz, Queens of the Stone Age, Morrissey, and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds at the top of its bill. Other notables include Infected Mushroom, Pussy Riot, Kali Uchis, Little Dragon, Mexican Institute of Sound, PVRIS, and Chicano Batman, along with a host of Mexican and Spanish acts.

Tickets and other information can be found on the festival’s website. See the official lineup poster below.

23172736 10155660222590516 8982348587659898471 n Mexicos Vive Latino reveals 2018 lineup: Gorillaz, QOTSA, Morrissey, and Noel Gallagher

Previous Story
Foo Fighters announce CalJam 2018
Next Story
What the Weinstein Scandal and Its Aftermath Reminds Us About Sexual Misconduct
No comments
More Stories