Michael Stipe plays solo covers set at Pathways to Paris climate change concert: Watch

Last night, artists from across the musical spectrum gathered together at NYC’s Pathways to Paris concert to remind the nation that, despite the beliefs of our current administration, climate change is real. Michael Stipe, Cat Power, Talib Kweli, Patti Smith, and many more were in attendance, and the event itself wasn’t short on surprises.
Stipe, for example, played a rare solo set consisting of four covers: Nat King Cole’s “Nature Boy”, Ringo Starr’s “It Don’t Come Easy” and “Photograph,”, and The Velvet Underground’s “Sunday Morning”. He was joined by Now It’s Overhead frontman Andy LeMaster on bass and Pathways to Paris founder Jesse Paris Smith (daughter of Patti) on keyboard. See some fan-made videos of the set below.
Other notable sets included one from Kweli, who was joined by Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea and Joan Baez, and Smith, who performed a sumptuous rendition of “After the Gold Rush”. Below, check out footage from Kweli’s set (while admiring Baez’s dance moves) and hear audio from Smith’s.