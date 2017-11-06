Michael Stipe plays solo covers set at Pathways to Paris climate change concert: Watch

Last night, artists from across the musical spectrum gathered together at NYC’s Pathways to Paris concert to remind the nation that, despite the beliefs of our current administration, climate change is real. Michael Stipe, Cat Power, Talib Kweli, Patti Smith, and many more were in attendance, and the event itself wasn’t short on surprises.

Stipe, for example, played a rare solo set consisting of four covers: Nat King Cole’s “Nature Boy”, Ringo Starr’s “It Don’t Come Easy” and “Photograph,”, and The Velvet Underground’s “Sunday Morning”. He was joined by Now It’s Overhead frontman Andy LeMaster on bass and Pathways to Paris founder Jesse Paris Smith (daughter of Patti) on keyboard. See some fan-made videos of the set below.

Michael Stipe & Andy LeMaster at Carnegie Hall for @pathway2paris @michaelstipe @le_master_andy #michaelstipe #andylemaster A post shared by Matt Shuster (@touchtone7) on Nov 5, 2017 at 9:26pm PST

#michaelstipe #jesseparismith #andylemaster #itdontcomeeasy #ringostarr #pathtoparis A post shared by Marcos Chaves (@marcoschaves) on Nov 5, 2017 at 9:45pm PST

The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return. #michaelstipe #natureboy #moulinrouge A post shared by Marcio Alleoni (@malleoni) on Nov 5, 2017 at 4:45pm PST

Other notable sets included one from Kweli, who was joined by Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea and Joan Baez, and Smith, who performed a sumptuous rendition of “After the Gold Rush”. Below, check out footage from Kweli’s set (while admiring Baez’s dance moves) and hear audio from Smith’s.

TFW when you do Get By at Carnegie Hall w Flea from RHCP on bass and Joan friggin Baez comes out to dance! Look at @nyceonthebass on tambourine duty since Flea took over tho 🙏🏾✊🏾✊🏾🔥🔥 A post shared by Talib Kweli (@talibkweli) on Nov 5, 2017 at 7:01pm PST