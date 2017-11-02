Mick Jenkins shares new track “Vampire in Brooklyn”: Stream

Photo by ​Ben Kaye

Mick Jenkins cemented his place among Chicago’s rising stars with last year’s full-length debut, The Healing Component. In the subsequent months, he’s kept his name at the forefront with a series of one-offs tracks, including “Pressed for Time (Crossed My Mind)” and “A Layover”. This week, the talented young MC dropped another fresh cut with “Vampire in Brooklyn”.

Borrowing its name from the 1995 Eddie Murphy/Wes Craven film, “Vampire in Brooklyn” features an unhurried, jazzy beat from GreenSLLIME. Over the muffled percussion and decaying keys, Jenkins delivers confident and acrobatic lyrics like, “I be with playwrights, nah we don’t play ’round/ When we hear action, improv niggas all up in faction/ And we don’t know no fiction, only facts/ Whole numbers, we ain’t doing fractions.” Check it out below (via Stereogum).

According to Jenkins, “Vampire in Brooklyn” is taken from a forthcoming “mickstape” set to drop “any day now.”