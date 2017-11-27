Miguel and J. Cole reunite on new version of “Come Through and Chill”: Stream

Miguel is just days away from the release of his fourth studio effort, War & Leisure. Multiple teasers for the Wildheart follow-up have been shared in advance, including “Sky Walker”, “Shockandawe”, and “Told You So”. Today, another song from the R&B crooner’s stash has been revealed, this time a new version of last year’s “Come Through and Chill” single.

While this updated take features the same original production from Nas associate Salaam Remi, today’s offering boasts a new verse from J. Cole. The Forest Hills rapper, with whom Miguel’s collaborated in the past, spits a few socially relevant bars about Colin Kaepernick, police violence, and Donald Trump’s manipulation of “poor white folks because they’re ignorant.”

“In case my lack of reply had you catchin’ them feelings

Know you’ve been on my mind like Kaepernick kneeling

Or police killings or Trump saying slick shit

Manipulatin’ poor white folks because they’re ignorant

Blind to the struggles of the ones that got the pigment

Lately I’ve been stressing cause it seems so malignant

I need to feel your essence in my presence if you’re with it

I guarantee you won’t regret you did it if you come through”

“We were kind of listening to the album and going through and trying to understand what we could add was tasteful but didn’t really dilute it too much,” Miguel told Zane Lowe of the alternate version. “Cole is always the perfect person to collaborate with.”

Hear it below.

War & Leisure officially arrives this Friday, December 1st.