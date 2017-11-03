Miguel sets release date for new album War & Leisure, shares “Told You So” video: Watch

Photo by Philip Cosores

R&B crooner Miguel has spent the last few months hyping a new project called War & Leisure. He’s now set a December 1st release date for the album and also has shared a new single and video, “Told You So”. In the video, Miguel sings and dances in a wide open field as rockets are being launched in the background. Watch it up above.

In an interview with Billboard, Miguel discussed the impact recent cultural and political events had on the album. “With my albums, I always try to take a picture of what’s going on in my life. War & Leisure has political undertones, because that’s what life feels like right now. This album is intentionally about the ethos right now, that we are right in the middle of all this. We’re trying to flourish in the middle of all this. We all wake up, and it’s time to be creative and amazing and positive and all the things that we’re supposed to be when you look on Instagram, but then we’re dealing with these same problems, this injustice, wars between politicians with egos. Like, 140 characters are going to get us into a war right now?”

War & Leisure is Miguel’s fourth album overall and comes two years after his 2015 LP, Wildheart. Other tracks released in advance of War & Leisure have included “Sky Walker” featuring Travis Scott and “Shockandawe”, as well as covers of Pussy Riot’s “Make America Great Again” and SZA’s “Weekend”.