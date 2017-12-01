Miguel unveils new album War & Leisure: Stream/download

Today, Miguel celebrates the release of his new album, War & Leisure. Apple Music and Spotify users can stream it in full below.

War & Leisure marks the R&B crooner’s fourth full-length to date following 2015’s acclaimed Wildheart. It features 12 songs, including early singles “Told You So”, “Sky Walker”, and “Come Through and Chill”, and guest collaborators in J. Cole, Travis Scott, Rick Ross, and Tyler, the Creator and Gorillaz associate Kali Uchis.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Miguel said the record is “more about the personal struggle to find our way in the middle of it all,” referring to our current political climate and some of the social policies put in place under the Trump administration. “Stay positive but be mindful. Not to ignore what’s happening, but not to be bogged down by it and stop our way of life.”

In support, Miguel recently announced a massive North American tour that runs through April 2018.

War & Leisure Tracklist:

01. Criminal (feat. Rick Ross)

02. Pineapple Skies

03. Sky Walker (feat. Travis Scott)

04. Banana Clip

05. Wolf (feat. QUIÑ)

06. Harem

07. Told You So

08. City of Angels

09. Caramelo Duro (feat. Kali Uchis)

10. Come Through and Chill (feat. J. Cole and Salaam Remi)

11. Anointed

12. Now